Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.24 Million

Analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post $193.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.29 million and the highest is $197.20 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $136.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $702.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.61 million to $823.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $795.98 million, with estimates ranging from $752.72 million to $881.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,832. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

