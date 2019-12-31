Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. 10,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,025.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 55,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

