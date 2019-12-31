Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/20/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “
- 12/18/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “
- 12/12/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “
- 12/10/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “
- 12/7/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/5/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “
- 12/3/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “
- 11/29/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “
- 11/20/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “
- 11/19/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/13/2019 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. 10,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $65.00.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,025.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 55,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.