Diageo (DGE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Diageo (LON: DGE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 12/31/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/31/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/30/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/25/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/25/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/24/2019 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock.
  • 12/20/2019 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
  • 12/19/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/19/2019 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock.
  • 12/16/2019 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 12/10/2019 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,315 ($43.61) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/10/2019 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/6/2019 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 12/3/2019 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,100 ($40.78).
  • 11/22/2019 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price target on the stock.
  • 11/14/2019 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on the stock.

DGE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,200.50 ($42.10). 976,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,134.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,285.92. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have acquired 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

