Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 12,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

CERN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

