AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 540,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 574,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,005. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.47.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 35.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

