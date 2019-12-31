BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of BDSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 557,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $590.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $54,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $262,304.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,842 shares in the company, valued at $510,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,276,967 shares of company stock worth $38,296,779 over the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 155,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

