Short Interest in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) Grows By 7.1%

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIMI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 6,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. NF Energy Saving has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. NF Energy Saving had a negative return on equity of 164.67% and a negative net margin of 278.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

