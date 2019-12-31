Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $199.85 and a 12 month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

