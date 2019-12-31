Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Decreases By 6.1%

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $182,417.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,879.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,995. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 98,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,207,000 after acquiring an additional 266,749 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 956,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. 28,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $656.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.