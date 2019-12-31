Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 7.0%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic bought 66,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $85,591.04. Also, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman bought 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 140,852 shares of company stock worth $180,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSQR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,883. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.