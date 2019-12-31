Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 114,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

