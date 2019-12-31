Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 38.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CATS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Catasys alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catasys by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catasys in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Catasys by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catasys by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Catasys by 332.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 161,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATS traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. 3,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,429. The company has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.67. Catasys has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Catasys will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.