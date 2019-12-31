W Green Pay (WGP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $1.02 million and $162,500.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,104,850 tokens. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.