Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 265,516 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 107,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,086. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

