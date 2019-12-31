Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives $4.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Exfo during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Exfo stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 1,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,663. The company has a market cap of $244.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exfo has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

