LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Receives €114.31 Average PT from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €114.31 ($132.92).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

FRA:LEG traded down €0.95 ($1.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €105.55 ($122.73). 45,632 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.55. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

