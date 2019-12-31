Analysts Set Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Target Price at $4.05

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 51.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 167,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

