Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Receives GBX 256.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 256.10 ($3.37).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBS shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

Shares of RBS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 240.30 ($3.16). 3,491,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.17.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

