Brokerages Set Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) PT at $110.58

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. 40,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.28. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

