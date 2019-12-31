Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Target Price at $60.33

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 23,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,694. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $46.99 and a one year high of $59.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

