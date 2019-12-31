NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.28 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. NULS has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC, Binance and OKEx. Over the last week, NULS has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Bit-Z, QBTC, Binance, CoinBene, ChaoEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

