OWNDATA Hits Market Capitalization of $335,417.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $335,417.00 and approximately $14,511.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00338414 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013942 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003511 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

