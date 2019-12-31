Asian Dragon (AD) Price Up 88.4% This Week

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 88.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $77,400.00 and approximately $2,891.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00032116 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003895 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000699 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon's official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com . Asian Dragon's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

