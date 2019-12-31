CyberMiles Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, Cobinhood and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00576270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000910 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010506 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bithumb, LBank, Binance, CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, Huobi, Tokenomy, IDEX, IDCM, BCEX and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

