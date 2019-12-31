Melon (MLN) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Melon has a market cap of $3.76 million and $133,359.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00041753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Radar Relay, Kraken and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Liqui, Bitsane, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

