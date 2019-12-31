ZINC (ZINC) Price Down 54.9% Over Last Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 54.9% against the dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $14,647.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.06001651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029861 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

