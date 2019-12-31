TROY Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.92 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One TROY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TROY has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $1.92 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

