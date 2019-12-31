VeriDocGlobal Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $29,669.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One VeriDocGlobal token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00338414 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013942 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003511 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010121 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal is a token. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,846,703,369 tokens. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

