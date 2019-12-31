PAL Network Price Reaches $0.0005 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $199,494.00 and approximately $1,850.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, CPDAX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DOBI trade, CoinBene, Kyber Network, CPDAX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

