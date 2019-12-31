Neural Protocol (NRP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,885.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10,745.00 and $1,885.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 88.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

