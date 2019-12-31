Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.0787 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $5.51 million and $91,943.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022242 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003700 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.02461148 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,992,604 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

