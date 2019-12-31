DeVault Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $11,426.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036069 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003888 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000698 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

