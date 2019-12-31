Sharder Market Cap Hits $522,098.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX. Sharder has a market capitalization of $522,098.00 and $36,405.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, OTCBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

