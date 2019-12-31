SONM (SNM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.34 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. SONM has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SONM

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC, Binance, COSS, Tidex, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

