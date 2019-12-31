Abyss Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and BitForex. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $76,529.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.06001651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029861 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Indodax, CoinExchange, CoinBene, BitForex, Kyber Network, Hotbit, CoinPlace, YoBit, DDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Ethfinex and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.