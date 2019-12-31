Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Down 24% This Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.06001651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029861 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

