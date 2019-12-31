SnowGem Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,810.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $247,936.00 and approximately $39,810.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,228.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.01808446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.73 or 0.02844979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00576270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00624720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062882 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00386672 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,022,260 coins and its circulating supply is 20,945,168 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.