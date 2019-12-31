Einsteinium Hits Market Capitalization of $7.01 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $132,192.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00576270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010388 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,136,606 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

