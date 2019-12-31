Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Target Price at $200.17

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 233,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,377 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.08. 20,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,536. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

