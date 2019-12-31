Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) PT at $144.80

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $138,981.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,484,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,973,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 690.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after buying an additional 768,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,628,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.