Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Receives $9.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,614. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

