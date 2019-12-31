1SG Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $55,393.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00010108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OEX, Kryptono and P2PB2B. Over the last week, 1SG has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00336259 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1SG’s official website is 1.sg . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Kryptono, BitMart and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “1SGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.