Brokerages Set Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Price Target at GBX 513.13

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 513.13 ($6.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Investec started coverage on Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Pagegroup stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 523 ($6.88). 111,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. Pagegroup has a 12 month low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 463.67.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.