Analysts Set Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Target Price at $26.60

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

PAHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 102.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 315.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 726,444 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

