China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CJJD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 14,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

