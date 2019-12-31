Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expands By 5.4%

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 869,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 776.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 680,516 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 312,411 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after buying an additional 203,204 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

