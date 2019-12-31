Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expands By 5.4%

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 869,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 776.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 680,516 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 312,411 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after buying an additional 203,204 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
