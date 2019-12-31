Short Interest in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Increases By 5.3%

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

HABT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 934,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

