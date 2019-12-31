Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ISTR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. Investar has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $239.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Investar will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Investar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

