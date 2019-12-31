Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Update

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXR. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 112,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,267. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $972.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

