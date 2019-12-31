Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Otonomy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 13,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,448. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.53.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Otonomy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc Short Interest Update
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Inc Expands By 5.4%
Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Inc Expands By 5.4%
Short Interest in Habit Restaurants Inc Increases By 5.3%
Short Interest in Habit Restaurants Inc Increases By 5.3%
Investar Holding Corp Short Interest Update
Investar Holding Corp Short Interest Update
Maxar Technologies Inc Short Interest Update
Maxar Technologies Inc Short Interest Update
Otonomy Inc Short Interest Update
Otonomy Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report