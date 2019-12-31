Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Update

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Otonomy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 13,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,448. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.53.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Otonomy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

